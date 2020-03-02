MANILA, Philippines (5th UPDATE) – A security guard fired from work is holding dozens of hostages at a mall in Greenhills, San Juan, as of posting.

The suspect has one of the guards on duty. The victim is being treated at the Cardinal Santos Medical Center.

Mayor Francis Zamora, quoting the police, said about 30 people are being held hostage at the administration office of Virra Mall by a former guard.

Police sources said most, if not all, of the hostages are mall vendors, while the suspect was a guard that had gone on absence without leave for weeks.

Virra Mall has been placed on lockdown. Zamora is asking the public to avoid the area.

The mayor said police have confirmed that the suspect is in possession of a gun and grenades.

Zamora, San Juan city police chief Colonel Jimmy Santos, and National Capital Region police chief Debold Sinas are inside the mall to negotiate with the hostage-taker.

