MANILA, Philippines – The hostage taker who is holding dozens of people in a Greenhills mall on Monday, March 2, is demanding an audience with fellow guards and the media.

San Juan Mayor Francis Zamora disclosed the information to reporters after a first round of talks with the hostage taker himself, whom the mayor refused to identify.



The Greenhills Center Management said in a statement Monday that the former guard was provided by the Safeguard Armor Security Corporation or SASCOR.

Zamora said the hostage taker wanted to at least hold a "video call" with fellow guards, then to speak with reporters in person.

The gunman is holding around 30 hostages, including vendors and mall employees, at the administrative office of V-Mall (Virra Mall), located at the second floor.

The mayor suspects that the gunman went on a rampage because he was fired after he went on absence without leave for weeks.

Zamora is accompanied by Metro Manila police chief Major General Debold Sinas and San Juan City police chief Colonel Jimmy Santos. – Rappler.com