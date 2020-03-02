DAVAO CITY – Unidentified armed men shot and wounded a ranking official of the Department of Public Works and Highways' (DPWH) provincial office in Davao del Sur on Monday, March 2.

Lt. Col. Vici Anthony Tababa, Digos City Police Office director, identified the victim as Nicomedes Parilla Jr., the Davao del Sur district engineer.

Tababa said that Parilla was on a pickup truck driven by Jerry Calisa when attacked a few meters away from the DPWH district office on Lapu-Lapu St. here past 7 a.m.

He said that Parilla was on his way to the office when armed men on a motorbike suddenly appeared from behind and pumped bullets into the passenger side, where the official was seated.

Parilla was hit on the left shoulder, the belly and knee, Tababa said.

The gunmen fled after the incident.

He said despite the injuries, Parilla asked Calisa to drive towards the DPWH district office, where he was transferred to another vehicle before being rushed to a hospital.

“Not serious,” he said of the official's wounds.

Tababa said the incident was still being investigated and that they could not say what motivated the attack on Parilla as of yet.– Rappler.com