MANILA, Philippines – The dozens of hostaged vendors and employees of V-Mall in Greenhills, San Juan have been released on Monday night, March 2, after authorities complied with the demands of the hostage taker.

After negotiations, led by San Juan Police starting from around 12 pm, the hostage taker – Archie Paray, 32 – let go of the hostages, who had been held in the administration office at the second floor of the mall.

Paray walked out of the mall together with his hostages. All his weapons were left behind, as agreed upon in the negotiations.

The Greenhills Center Management said in a statement earlier on Monday that the suspect was a former guard provided by the Safeguard Armor Security Corporation or SASCOR. He was fired after going on absence without leave for weeks.

The hostage taker stormed V-Mall and detained around 30 people at around 11:30 am on Monday, carrying a pistol and grenades.

One of the hostages, a fellow security guard, was injured after the gunman shot him. He was immediately brought to the Cardinal Santos hospital, and, according to Mayor Francis Zamora, was already in "stable condition."

He demanded to speak with security guards and the media.

On Monday night, in a press conference organized by cops, 6 of Paray's bosses, sitting in a row, read out prepared statements apologizing to the gunman and expressing their intention to quit their posts.

