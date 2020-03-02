MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Health (DOH) continues to place patients under investigation for possible cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV).

As of Monday, March 2, the DOH said it has probed 638 patients. Out of this number:

43 - admitted to hospitals

- admitted to hospitals 592 - discharged from hospitals

- discharged from hospitals 3 - confirmed cases

Of the 3 confirmed cases in the Philippines, one died due to severe pneumonia because of COVID-19, while the other two have since recovered.

There is still no recorded case of local transmission in the country.

Below is the latest breakdown of patients under investigation per region. All numbers are from the DOH's nCoV tracker.

REGION NUMBER OF PEOPLE PROBED Ilocos Region 13 Cagayan Valley 37 Cordillera Administrative Region 29 Central Luzon 75 Metro Manila 206 Calabarzon 80 Mimaropa 15 Bicol 13 Western Visayas 40 Central Visayas 62 Eastern Visayas 18 Northern Mindanao 19 Caraga 3 Davao Region 24 Soccsksargen 4 Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao 1

There are at least 86 Filipinos confirmed to have the virus, but all are based outside the Philippines, including two in the United Arab Emirates, two in Hong Kong, two in Singapore, and 80 who were aboard a cruise ship quarantined in Japan.

The World Health Organization raised its global risk assessment of the virus to the maximum level. It earlier declared the outbreak an international emergency.

The global death toll has reached 3,044, with 2,912 of the fatalities in China. The number of cases worldwide has risen to 89,006, with 80,026 of the infections in China. The virus has spread to more than 60 countries. – Rappler.com