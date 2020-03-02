MANILA, Philippines – The superiors of the hostage taker in a Greenhills mall apologized and offered to resign on Monday evening, March 2, to appease the gunman.

In a press conference organized by cops, the 6 bosses, sitting in a row, read out prepared statements apologizing to the gunman and promised to quit their posts.

Four of the six have been identified by cops as the following:

Fernando Solina - Head of Corporate Safety and Security of Greenhills Mall Salvador Capadocia - Security Coordinator of Greenhills Mall Henry Tuason - Safeguard Armor Security Corporation (SASCOR) security agency field officer Frederick Gravador - Assistant Director of SASCOR

The gunman has been identified as Archie Paray, a 32-year-old guard for Greenhills Shopping Center who was apparently fired after going on absent without leave for weeks.

At the end of their statements, the bosses said they followed the demand of Paray to end the "crisis" swiftly.

As of 6:30 pm, around 30 people were still held hostage in the administrative office of V-Mall.

To recall, Paray demanded to speak with his colleagues and the media. Both demands have been met by cops. – Rappler.com