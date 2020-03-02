MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Justice (DOJ) has summoned Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) board member Sandra Cam to the preliminary investigation hearings into the murder of Batuan, Masbate Vice Mayor Charlie Yuson III.

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) filed murder and frustrated murder charges against Cam and six others, including her son, Marco Martin Cam.

In a one-page subpoena dated February 28, the three-member DOJ panel of prosecutors scheduled the hearings on two consecutive Mondays, March 9 and 16, at 2pm at the DOJ office on Padre Faura Street, Manila.

The prosecutors also ordered Cam and her witnesses to submit their counter-affidavit as well as other documents “in your defense.”

“You are hereby warned that failure to comply on your part with this subpoena shall be considered a waiver on your part to present your defense/s in this preliminary investigation and the case shall be considered submitted for resolution based on complainant’s evidence only,” the panel said.

Yuson was killed on October 9 last year, while his companions, Wilfredo Pineda, and Alberto Alforte were injured. The three men were shot while they were having breakfast in Sampaloc, Manila.

Yuson's wife, Lalaine, had said that Cam was behind her husband’s killing after their son, Charmax Jan, defeated Cam’s son, Marco Martin, in the 2019 mayoral election in Batuan. (READ: Masbate town vice mayor’s slay: Alleged gunmen from Tarlac, Laguna arrested)

Cam had denied Lalaine’s allegation, saying that she "has nothing to do with the ambush." – Rappler.com