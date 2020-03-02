SINGAPORE (UPDATED) – A Filipina maid, a coworker of another patient from the Philippines, contracted the novel coronavirus disease called COVID-19 in Singapore, said the city-state’s Ministry of Health (MOH) on Monday, March 2.

The 34-year-old domestic worker is the 3rd Filipino coronavirus patient in Singapore. She is the city-state’s 108th case of the novel coronavirus.

“Case 108 is a 34-year-old female Filipino national who is a Singapore Work Pass holder, and has no recent travel history to China, Daegu, and Cheongdo. She is a foreign domestic worker employed by Case 101, and works in the same household as Case 102,” said the MOH.

“She was confirmed to have COVID-19 infection on 2 March morning and is currently warded in an isolation room at Ng Teng Fong General Hospital,” the ministry added.

The Filipina is among two new COVID-19 cases reported by the MOH on Monday, as 4 other patients have been discharged. Of Singapore’s 108 cases of the novel coronavirus, 78 have completely recovered and have been discharged from the hospital as of Monday, said the MOH.

Like her Filipino coworker and their employer, the 3rd Filipino novel coronavirus patient in Singapore is linked to a cluster of cases involving the Singapore e-learning company Wizlearn Technologies. (READ: Filipina linked to coronavirus cases in Singapore firm)

The second Filipino coronavirus patient is a 41-year-old domestic worker with no recent travel history to China, Daegu, and Cheongdo. She tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, February 29.

Their employer is an anonymous 61-year-old Singaporean who, also on Saturday, was confirmed to have contracted COVID-19.

The Singaporean employer is linked to Case 93, who had earlier been linked to the COVID-19 cases involving Wizlearn Technologies. The MOH said 12 of Singapore’s 108 novel coronavirus patients are linked to this e-learning company.

Earlier, the first Filipino coronavirus case in Singapore was discharged from the hospital. Identified only as Case 89, he was a 41-year-old Singapore permanent resident who was allowed to leave the hospital on Friday, February 28,nearly a week after he tested positive for COVID-19. (READ: Filipino coronavirus patient in Singapore discharged)

The Philippine embassy in Singapore on Monday reminded Filipinos "not to lower their guard" against COVID-19.

“Everybody is strongly urged to continue to remain vigilant, observe proper hygiene, monitor their personal health, and avoid large gatherings, including religious and social events, and other crowded places,” the embassy added. – Rappler.com