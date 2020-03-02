MANILA, Philippines – Archie Paray, the former security guard who took hostage dozens of people at V-Mall in the Greenhills Shopping Center, was arrested on Monday evening, March 2.

After letting his hostages free, he took the microphone and went on a 20-minute monologue against his bosses' alleged unfair treatment of him and his fellow guards.

At the end of his address, Paray addressed San Juan Mayor Francis Zamora, asking him whether he (Paray) would end up in prison or in the cemetery.

Zamora stalled, before around five cops tackled the suspect him to the ground, causing a quick panic.

The cops spotted a pistol on Paray's waist.

Part of the agreement in the negotiations between the hostage and the cops was for him to leave behind his weapons in the office where he held his hostages since past 11 am. Paray had a gun and grenades when he took the hostages.

Mayor Zamora also said there were 60 to 70 hostages, as opposed to the earlier reported figure of around 30.

After his arrest, Paray was escorted away by National Capitol Region policemen. – Rappler.com