MANILA, Philippines – Alchie Paray, the fired security guard who hostaged around 30 people in Greenhills Shopping Center, does not have any record of being accredited with the Philippine National Police (PNP).

This was announced by San Juan City police office Colonel Jaime Santos in a press briefing on Monday, March 2, hours after Paray was arrested by cops after he surrendered with a pistol.

“He is not licensed, this is what is turning up,” Santos told reporters.

Santos said he had asked for records of Alchie Paray from the PNP’s Supervisory Office on Security and Investigation Agencies (SOSIA), which issues accreditation for all guards under security agencies.

WATCH: Greenhills hostage taker Archie Paray now here at the San Juan City Police Office. @rapplerdotcom pic.twitter.com/1ou2B9IcIf — Rambo Talabong (@ramboreports) March 2, 2020

Paray, Santos said, has been a security guard for 5 years. This could mean, he said, that he was not registered for the entire time he worked at Greenhills, and even before he was fired by the Safeguard Armor Security Corporation (SASCOR) security agency for being absent without leave for weeks.

Because of this, Santos said they will also investigate SASCOR, and ask them why Paray had no records with the PNP.

As of Monday 11 pm, Paray has been taken under the custody of the police. He has undergone medical examination and was set for booking procedures. He is also set to face complaints of illegal possession of explosives, illegal possession of firearms, frustrated murder, grave coercion, and grave threat. – Rappler.com