MANILA, Philippines – After around 9 hours of negotiations, the Greenhills hostage-taking crisis came to an end.

On Monday, March 2, at around 11:30 am, fired security guard Alchie Paray went rogue and stormed V-Mall in Greenhills Shopping Center in San Juan City. He shot his former officer-in-charge and detained around 30 people in their administration room.

His demands? To speak with fellow guards and to speak with the media.

The standoff lasted until around 8:45 pm, with cops tackling the gunman after letting him speak for around 20 minutes, railing against alleged mistreatment as a security guard by Greenhills Shopping Center management and his security agency, Safeguard Armor Security Corporation (SASCOR).

Watch this report by Rappler's police reporter Rambo Talabong. – Rappler.com