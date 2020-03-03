MANILA, Philippines – Alchie Paray, the fired security guard who was arrested for taking around 30 people hostage at the Greenhills Shopping Center, turns out to have been a licensed guard.

The Philippine National Police's Supervisory Office for Security and Investigation Agencies (SOSIA) chief Colonel Michael Dubria gave Rappler this information in an interview on Tuesday, March 3.

"Yes, he has a license, issued 2018," Dubria said.

This comes after San Juan City police chief Colonel Jaime Santos said on Monday evening, March 2, that Paray had "no record" of accreditation from SOSIA.

Dubria explained that they found out about Paray's license only on Tuesday morning, after obtaining his exact name.

According to Dubria, Paray's license is not set to expire until 2021. Paray, Santos earlier said, has been a security guard for 5 years.

This means that Paray has the proper records to work as a guard for Safeguard Armor Security Corporation.

Paray was arrested by police after a standoff that lasted more than 9 hours on Monday. He is set to face complaints of illegal possession of explosives, illegal possession of firearms, frustrated murder, grave coercion, and grave threat. – Rappler.com