MANILA, Philippines – Vice President Leni Robredo, Senate President Vicente Sotto III, and Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano all enjoyed higher net satisfaction ratings in the last quarter of 2019, according to the results of a Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey released on Tuesday, March 3.



Based on the 4th Quarter 2019 Social Weather Survey conducted nationwide from December 13 to 19, 2019, the Vice President's net satisfaction rating increased to +36 in December 2019, from +33 in September 2019.

The SWS attributed the 3-point increase to Robredo's higher scores in Metro Manila, Mindanao, and Visayas, plus a steady score in Balance Luzon.

In Metro Manila, Robredo recorded a “moderate” net satisfaction rating of +25 in December 2019, up by 10 points from September. Her numbers stayed “good” in both Mindanao and Visayas, where she got net satisfaction ratings of +38 and +48, respectively; and a “good” net satisfaction rating in Balance Luzon with +33, one point lower than in September 2019

Sotto continued to enjoy a “very good” net satisfaction rating of +62, up by one point from September 2019.

The Senate President’s ratings rose in all geographical areas except in Balance Luzon, which stayed “very good” at +64, though 4 points lower than his +60 rating in September 2019.

Sotto’s net satisfaction rating in Metro Manila improved to an “excellent” +78 in December 2019 from a from “very good” +68 in September.

In the Visayas, Sotto’s had a “very good” rating that increased by 6 points to +67 in December; Mindanaoans gave him a “very good” net satisfaction rating of +53 in December from +51 in September.

'Very good' satisfaction with Cayetano, 'moderate' for Peralta

Public net satisfaction with Cayetano increased by 4 points, enough to push his ratings one category higher – fto a "very good" +53 in December 2019 from a "good" +49 in September 2019.

Just like with Sotto, the SWS credited the improvement in Cayetano’s scores in higher ratings in all geographical areas except Balance Luzon.

In Metro Manila, Cayetano's net satisfaction rating improved to a “very good” +54 in December 2019 from a “good” +49 in September, and stayed “very good” in Mindanao and Visayas with +65 and +67, respectively.

His satisfaction rating in Balance Luzon remained “good” at +40, but this is a 5-point drop from his +45 rating in September 2019.



Meanwhile, Supreme Court Chief Justice Diosdado Peralta received his first net satisfaction rating – a “moderate” +21. He was appointed to the post only in October 23, 2019.

Peralta received a moderate net satisfaction rating in all areas: Metro Manila with the highest +27, followed by Mindanao at +26, Visayas at +18, and Balance Luzon at +17.

The SWS conducted the 4th Quarter Social Weather Survey from December 13 to 16, 2019 using face-to-face interviews of 1,200 adults nationwide: 300 each in Metro Manila, Balance Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.



Among the hottest issues that week were Duterte’s threats to executives of Manila Water and Maynilad after the water concessionaires won separate arbitral rulings ordering the Philippine government to pay them billions of pesos, and the discreet approval of a House resolution amending parts of the 1987 Constitution.

The survey's sampling error margins are ±3% for national percentages, and ±6% for Metro Manila, Balance Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

SWS said the area estimates were weighted by the Philippine Statistics Authority medium-population projections for 2019 to obtain the national estimates.

It said it employs its own staff for questionnaire design, sampling, fieldwork, data-processing, and analysis; and does not outsource any of its survey operations. SWS also said the surveys are not commissioned and are conducted on its own initiative and released as a public service. – Rappler.com