MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine National Police (PNP) will inspect the outposts of the security agency that fired guard-turned-hostage taker Alchie Paray, who was arrested after keeping some 30 people against their will at the Greenhills Shopping Center on Monday, March 2.

In a press briefing on Tuesday, March 3, PNP Supervisory Office for Security and Investigation Agencies (SOSIA) chief Brigadier General Michael John Dubria said he has ordered an inspection of "all the posts" of Safeguard Armor Security Corporation (SASCOR).

The PNP SOSIA is in charge of issuing the permits for security agencies. According to Dubria, they will begin their inspection at the Greenhills Shopping Center, then other establishments where SASCOR guards are deployed. He declined to disclose these other establishments.

The inspection will check if the security agency follows all the guidelines set up by the police, including checking the licensing of all firearms issued to their guards.

During the briefing, Dubria disclosed that the pistol Paray used to threaten hostages had no serial number, making it difficult to trace.

If they find irregularities, the PNP SOSIA can punish SASCOR by revoking its license, and if there are laws violated, even file criminal cases against its staff.

According to Dubria, SASCOR's permit is set to expire this March. He said the security agency still has enough time to seek a renewal. – Rappler.com