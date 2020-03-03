MANILA, Philippines – The House of Representatives passed a bill that would increase the number of paid leaves of employees from the current 5 days to 10 days.

On Tuesday, March 3, a total of 197 lawmakers voted yes to House Bill (HB) No. 1338, which would add 5 more days to the service incentive leave given to any Filipino worker who has rendered at least one year of service. No one voted no or abstained from voting. (READ: Cardinal Tagle: Rest, don't worship your work)

HB No. 1338 would amend Article 95 of Presidential Decree No. 442 or the Labor Code of the Philippines to make the additional paid leaves possible. (READ: Ways to have a life outside of work)

This provision, however, would not be applicable to workers who are already enjoying a vacation leave with pay for at least 10 days. Also exempted are workers of an establishment with less than 10 employees.

The Senate version of the bill has been pending at the committee level since August 2019.

The additional service incentive leave measure would first have to successfully go through 3 readings in the Senate before the bill can be sent to President Rodrigo Duterte for his signature.

HB No. 1338 was authored by the following lawmakers:

Michael Aglipay, Diwa

Leonardo Babasa, Zamboanga del Sur 2nd District

Fernando Cabredo, Albay 3rd District

Maria Theresa Collantes, Batangas 3rd District

Lawrence Fortun, Agusan del Norte 1st District

Ferdinand Gaite, Bayan Muna

Mark Go, Baguio City

Allen Mangaoang, Kalinga

Raymund Mendoza, TUCP

Cheryl Deloso Montalla, Zambales 2nd District

Jericho Nograles, Pwersa ng Bayaning Atleta

Enrico Pineda, 1-Pacman

Niña Taduran, ACT-CIS

Luis Raymund Villafuerte, Camarines Sur 2d District

– Rappler.com