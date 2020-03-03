MANILA, Philippines – Driver's license examinees in the Philippines will soon be able to take the test in their respective regional languages.

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) issued a department order on February 14, directing the Land Transportation Office (LTO) to ensure that its Driver's License Examination will be made available in English, Filipino, or the language most common in each region.

Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade said the initiative was brought about after a dialogue with Davao Oriental 2nd District Representative Joel Almario.

"Sa isang pulong, hiningi ni Cong. Mayo na isalin sa iba't-ibang lengguwahe ang examination questions. Napakagandang suhestyon niyan kaya bakit hindi natin tatanggapin at ipatutupad?" Tugade said in a statement.

(In one meeting, Congressman Mayo requested that the examination questions be translated to other languages. It's a very good suggestion, so why won't we accept and implement it?)

Tugade said the initiative aims to accommodate those who will take the exam in Visayas and Mindanao, as well as those who cannot understand English or Filipino.

From the effectivity of the order, LTO regional directors have 30 days to provide a translation of the driver's license exam in their respective regional languages.

LTO chief Edgar Galvante said teams have been formed to translate the exam into major languages, with each draft translation to be validated by language experts.

According to DOTr Assistant Secretary Goddes Libiran, Ilocano, Ilonggo, Bisaya, Tausug, and Bicolano translations of the exam will be given priority. – Rappler.com