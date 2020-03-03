PH coronavirus watch: Suspected cases per region, as of March 3, 2020
MANILA, Philippines – Health authorities continue to ramp up their efforts to detect possible cases of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines.
As of Tuesday, March 3, the Department of Health (DOH) said it has probed 639 patients. Out of this number:
- 23 - admitted to hospitals
- 613 - discharged from hospitals
- 3 - confirmed cases
Of the 3 confirmed cases in the Philippines, one died due to severe pneumonia because of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new virus, while the other two have since recovered.
There is still no recorded case of local transmission in the country.
Below is the latest breakdown of patients under investigation per region. All numbers are from the DOH's nCoV tracker.
|REGION
|NUMBER OF PEOPLE PROBED
|Ilocos Region
|13
|Cagayan Valley
|37
|Cordillera Administrative Region
|29
|Central Luzon
|76
|Metro Manila
|206
|Calabarzon
|80
|Mimaropa
|15
|Bicol
|13
|Western Visayas
|40
|Central Visayas
|62
|Eastern Visayas
|18
|Northern Mindanao
|19
|Caraga
|3
|Davao Region
|24
|Soccsksargen
|4
|Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao
|1
There are at least 87 Filipinos confirmed to have the virus, but all are based outside the Philippines, including 80 from a cruise ship docked in Japan, 3 in Singapore, and 2 each in the United Arab Emirates and Hong Kong.
The World Health Organization raised its global risk assessment of the virus to the maximum level. It earlier declared the outbreak an international emergency.
The global death toll has reached 3,116, with 2,943 of the fatalities in China. The number of cases worldwide has risen to 90,914, with 80,151 of the infections in China. The virus has spread to more than 70 countries. – Rappler.com