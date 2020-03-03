MANILA, Philippines – Health authorities continue to ramp up their efforts to detect possible cases of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines.

As of Tuesday, March 3, the Department of Health (DOH) said it has probed 639 patients. Out of this number:

23 - admitted to hospitals

- admitted to hospitals 613 - discharged from hospitals

- discharged from hospitals 3 - confirmed cases

Of the 3 confirmed cases in the Philippines, one died due to severe pneumonia because of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new virus, while the other two have since recovered.

There is still no recorded case of local transmission in the country.

Below is the latest breakdown of patients under investigation per region. All numbers are from the DOH's nCoV tracker.

REGION NUMBER OF PEOPLE PROBED Ilocos Region 13 Cagayan Valley 37 Cordillera Administrative Region 29 Central Luzon 76 Metro Manila 206 Calabarzon 80 Mimaropa 15 Bicol 13 Western Visayas 40 Central Visayas 62 Eastern Visayas 18 Northern Mindanao 19 Caraga 3 Davao Region 24 Soccsksargen 4 Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao 1

There are at least 87 Filipinos confirmed to have the virus, but all are based outside the Philippines, including 80 from a cruise ship docked in Japan, 3 in Singapore, and 2 each in the United Arab Emirates and Hong Kong.

The World Health Organization raised its global risk assessment of the virus to the maximum level. It earlier declared the outbreak an international emergency.

The global death toll has reached 3,116, with 2,943 of the fatalities in China. The number of cases worldwide has risen to 90,914, with 80,151 of the infections in China. The virus has spread to more than 70 countries. – Rappler.com