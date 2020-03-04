MANILA, Philippines – The San Juan City Police Office on Wednesday, March 4, filed a criminal complaint against Alchie Paray, the fired security guard who held 55 people hostage for half a day at the Greenhills Shopping Center.

In their complaint, the police accused Paray of the following charges:

Frustrated murder Illegal detention Illegal possession of explosives Illegal possession of firearms Illegal possession of a bladed weapon

The complaint cited the grenade, pistol, and tactical knife seized from Paray after he shot his former officer-in-charge Ronald Velita and detained hostages. Velita survived the gunshot wound, police said. (READ: TIMELINE: Hostage-taking incident in Greenhills mall)

Paray is detained at the San Juan City Police Office.

Paray earlier said he resorted to hostage-taking to be heard about the alleged unfair and corrupt practices at the Greenhills Shopping Center. He alleged that he was reassigned after a tenant he had a tussle with supposedly bribed his bosses. (READ: Alchie Paray: What turned a Greenhills guard into a hostage taker)

The San Juan City local government had said it would probe Paray's allegations. – Rappler.com