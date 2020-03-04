CAGAYAN DE ORO, Philippines – The city government is offering a P500,000-reward for information that would lead to the arrest of the killers of traffic enforcer Mark Langam IV.

City administrator Teddy Sabuga-a Jr said the city government raised the reward money this week to help investigators identify Langam's killers.

Sabuga-a also said that the city government has asked the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group 10 (CIDG) and the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) in Region 10 to help the Cagayan de Oro City Police Office (COCPO) in its investigation.

"We sent letter to the CIDG and NBI to request for a parallel investigation into the murder of Langam," he said.

The COCPO obtained CCTV footage of the shooting incident but have yet to identify the motorcycle-riding suspects.

In another tragic blow to the traffic enforcer's family, Langam's father died of cardiac arrest on Tuesday, March 3. The elder Langam, who was reportedly suffering from depression following Mark's death, collapsed while attending his son's wake, and was brought to a hospital where he was declared dead that same day.

Father and son will be buried on Saturday, March 7.

Langam, a Roads and Traffic Administration (RTA) officer, was part of a team enforcing the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) order on road clearing and tricycle ban in national highways.

Following Langam's slay, cops began escorting the RTA road clearing operations team to ensure their safety.