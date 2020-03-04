MANILA, Philippines – After months of delaying action, the House of Representatives has finally scheduled its first hearing on the bills seeking to renew the franchise granted to ABS-CBN.

This was announced by Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano in a press conference on Wednesday, March 4, at the Batasang Pambansa.

"I would like to announce that Chairman Chikoy Alvarez, as chair of the legislative franchises [committee], released a notice today that on March 10, 2020, at the Belmonte Hall, it will take up the 11 bills on ABS-CBN Corporation's renewal of franchise," Cayetano said.

The Speaker – who previously accused ABS-CBN of alleged unfair election coverage – initially wanted to schedule the first hearing only in May or early August.

But Cayetano said on Wednesday that ABS-CBN executives will not be invited yet. Instead, the hearing will focus on his proposal for the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) to grant ABS-CBN provisional authority to operate while its franchise bills are pending in Congress.

"Hindi pa. We're going to focus on the NTC to make sure that 'di mag-off the air ang ABS-CBN," the Taguig City-Pateros congressman said.

(Not yet. We're going to focus on the NTC to make sure ABS-CBN won't go off the air yet.)

ABS-CBN's franchise is set to expire on May 4. The pending bills seek to renew it for another 25 years. (READ: Ex-SC justice refutes DOJ: ABS-CBN needs franchise, not permit, after May 4) – rappler.com