MANILA, Philippines – Throughout the Duterte administration, the Philippine National Police (PNP) has been waging a war from within against its unruly and rogue cops.

It attached the name "internal cleansing" to this broad effort to weed out "rotten eggs" among its ranks. These are the cops who have carried out extrajudicial killings in the anti-drug campaign, cops who have taken bribes and let lawbreakers go unpunished, and even cops who have turned a blind eye to corruption.

For the first time, the PNP has worked with experts for a comprehensive study on what leads cops down the wrong path and, conversely, to success.

Police tapped the Ateneo Policy Center under the Ateneo School of Government, which spoke to hundreds of cops in Metro Manila, looking at their patterns of behavior and what led them to commit bad or good deeds.

What makes a good policeman?

Rappler reporter Rambo Talabong sits down with the deputy director of the Ateneo Policy Center, Ariza Francisco, who co-authored the study.

Watch the interview live on Rappler at 10 am on Thursday, March 5. – Rappler.com