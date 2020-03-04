BATAAN, Philippines – Twenty-three families were rendered homeless by a fire that broke out at Barangay Pantalang Bago in Orani, Bataan just after midnight Wednesday, March 4.

Although fire investigators could not immediately determine the cause of the fire, residents said it could have been set off intentionally.

According to the residents, the fire started from the house of a couple who had been fighting each other in the previous days.

The couple reportedly had no electricity at home and was just using candles at night.

Fire probers said the blaze began around 12:05 am Wednesday and was declared out an hour later with the help of volunteers.

Firefighters from nearby areas, such as the towns of Abucay, Samal, Dinalupihan and even from the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority were deployed to the fire scene.

No one was reported injured in the incident, officials said.

According to Billy R. Ventura, chief of staff of Orani Mayor Efren Bondjong Pascual, the local government was preparing financial aid and grocery items for the fire victims.

The LGU will also provide P10,000 cash aid to the homeless families who will also be assisted in building new houses with the help of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) in Orani. – Rappler.com