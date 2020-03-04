MANILA, Philippines – The powerful Commission on Appointments (CA) on Wednesday, March 4, deferred the appointment of Millicent Cruz Paredes, the Philippine ambassador to the Kingdom of Thailand.

Paredes' appointment was the only one deferred by the CA committee on foreign affairs on Wednesday. The CA plenary confirmed the ad interim appointment of Philippine Air Force commander Lieutenant General Allen Paredes, along with 4 other generals and 24 foreign affairs officials.

Lawmakers at the CA committee on foreign affairs pointed out that Paredes was appointed to two posts:

Chief of Mission I as the Permanent Representative to the United Nations Economic and Social Commission in Asia Pacific

Chief Mission II as the Philippine ambassador to Thailand

Senator Panfilo Lacson, the CA panel chair, said that confirming her appointment as Philippine ambassador to Thailand would "in effect demote her."

San Juan Representative Ronaldo Zamora said that he has no questions about Paredes' qualifications as she is "completely qualified" but that he would "want to know what rank she is being appointed to."

The CA panel decided to defer her confirmation, pending clarification on her appointment.

Paredes has only a week left for her appointment to be confirmed by the powerful body, as Congress will go on recess by March 14. If she would not be confirmed by next week, her appointment will be considered bypassed, and the President will have to reappoint her.

The ad interim appointments of 5 foreign affairs officials and 5 military generals were confirmed by the powerful body on Wednesday, apart from 19 foreign service officers:

Department of Foreign Affairs

Former acting foreign affairs chief Enrique Austria Manalo - Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York

Imelda Macapundag Panolong - Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Oman

Jose Maria Ancheta Carino - Chief of Mission I

Myla Grace Catalbas Macahilig - Chief of Mission II

Arnel Marcos Sanchez - Chief of Mission II

Armed Forces of the Philippines

Lieutenant General Allen Paredes

Brigadier General John Oberio

Brigadier General Ramon Guiang

Major General Eric Vinoya

Commodore Carlo Sabarre

– Rappler.com