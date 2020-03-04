MANILA, Philippines – A Filipino worker in Hong Kong contracted the 2019 novel coronavirus disease called COVID-19, making her the third Filipino to be infected in the city, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said on Wednesday night, March 4.

DFA Undersecretary Brigido Dulay announced the development on Twitter, saying the Philippine Consulate General in Hong Kong confirmed another overseas Filipino worker tested positive for the virus.

Dulay said the worker is now in a quarantine facility undergoing treatment.

Upon announcing the second case of coronavirus involving a Filipino in Hong Kong last February 27, the DFA then said a third Filipina was under quarantine as a person under investigation for the disease.

It is not yet clear if the latest Filipino infected with coronavirus is the same patient who was earlier under investigation. No other details on the patient were provided.

As of Wednesday night, Hong Kong recorded 102 confirmed cases of coronavirus. There were also two deaths in the city. – Rapppler.com