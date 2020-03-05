MANILA, Philippines – (4th UPDATE) A helicopter carrying Philippine National Police chief General Archie Gamboa and 7 others, including other top police officials, crashed in San Pedro, Laguna, on Thursday, March 5.

"All police officers and pilots were safe with minor injuries," the PNP Public Information Office said in a statement.

The others on the chopper were PNP Director for Comptroller Major General Jovic Ramos, PNP intelligence director Major General Mariel Magaway, PNP Spokesman Brigadier General Bernard Banac, Gamboa's aide, pilot Lieutenant Colonel Ruel Zalatar, his co-pilot, and another chopper crew member.

According to a DZMM report, Gamboa was seen alive being ferried out from the crash site towards the hospital. He was also conscious and reportedly told rescuers to save the other passengers in the chopper.

Gamboa was scheduled for a conference with top police officials in Calamba, Laguna on Thursday morning, but he first went to San Pedro to inspect impounded vehicles. When his chopper took off, dust flew and affected the visibility of the area, causing the aircraft to get tangled in a power line and forcing it to crash.

In a phone interview with Rappler, San Pedro police chief Lieutenant Colonel Zeric Soriano said Gamboa was "okay," and was brought to Westlake Medical Center in San Pedro, Laguna, along with the 7 other police officers and helicopter crew.

In an interview on DZMM, PNP Deputy Spokesperson Kimberly Molitas said that Banac, was also "okay."

"He is okay, he is being attended to by doctors. Wala po siyang bad injuries sa kanya (He has no bad injuries). The rest are also being attended to," Molitas said.

Asked about the 3 other police officers, the pilots and other personnel who were on the chopper, Molitas said they were still awaiting the doctors' findings regarding their condition. – Rappler.com