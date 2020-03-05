MANILA, Philippines – Two high-ranking generals of the Philippine National Police (PNP) are in critical condition after the helicopter they boarded with top cop General Archie Gamboa crashed in San Pedro, Laguna on Wednesday, March 5.

Citing information cops gathered from Laguna, PNP chief for police-community relations Major General Benigno Durana said Director for Intelligence Major General Mariel Magaway and Director for Comptrollership Major General Jovic Ramos are in "critical condition."

"As soon as their condition stablilizes, they will be moved to the nearest hospital," Durana said, adding that they are being "well taken care of" at the Unihealth Medical Center in Biñan, Laguna.

According to the Philippine Daily Inquirer, Magaway has been sent off for a Manila hospital at around 12:00 pm. Gamboa and 5 others are already in "stable condition", according to Durana.

Asked what he meant by the generals being in "critical condition", he said he did not know, explaining that he only received the information from the medical center. – Rappler.com