MANILA, Philippines – The helicopter carrying top police officials led by Philippine National Police (PNP) chief General Archie Gamboa crashed seconds after take off in Laguna on Thursday, March 5, shocking the entire police force and the country.

Gamboa was scheduled for a conference with top police officials in Calamba, Laguna, on Thursday morning, but he first went to San Pedro to inspect impounded vehicles.

After the program, the generals boarded one of the PNP's Bell-429 helicopters. Observers pressed record and went live as the the helicopter took off, but they never expected what happened next.

When the chopper took off, dust flew and created a thick cloud of dust that affected the visibility in the area. This caused the aircraft to get entangled in a power line and forced it to crash.

Watch the video of how the accident happened below.

