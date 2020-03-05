speaker

MANILA, Philippines – Stalwarts of the ruling Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban) are set to meet with Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano in an attempt to salvage his term-sharing agreement with Marinduque Representative Lord Allan Velasco.

PDP-Laban spokesperson and Deputy Speaker Johnny Pimentel as well as another source close to Cayetano told Rappler the meeting was scheduled on Monday, March 9.

“Senator Koko Pimentel, the president of PDP-Laban, has emphasized last night that the term-sharing agreement must be honored and we members of the PDP-Laban will abide by it. PDP-Laban members will have a meeting with the Speaker on Monday at the Speaker’s office,” said Pimentel in a text message on Thursday, March 5.



According to Pimentel, Velasco will not be part of this gathering but supposedly “will have a different meeting” with Cayetano, though no date has yet been set.

But it was not clear if Cayetano would even be open to meet with the Marinduque congressman. Cayetano reportedly told Velasco he would become Speaker only if President Rodrigo Duterte wants him to be Speaker.



PDP-Laban’s meeting with the Speaker will come 5 days after its party leaders gathered with 51 out of its remaining 62 members in the House of Representatives at the residence of Senator Manny Pacquiao on Wednesday night, March 4.

The PDP-Laban leadership had initially called for the meeting to improve relations within the once formidable party. At its peak, PDP-Laban had 125 members in the House. Now, its current roster has dwindled to less than half that number at 62, because of members jumping ship. (READ: As allies jump ship, PDP-Laban stalwart wants 'balimbing' ban)

PDP-Laban’s influence in the House became even more tenuous when Cayetano, a Nacionalista Party member, accused Velasco of plotting his ouster.

If Cayetano is to be believed, the Marinduque congressman plotted to grab the Speakership to stop the ongoing House investigation on power companies’ multi-billion peso debts to state-run Power Sector Assets and Liabilities Management Corporation. Cayetano claimed Velasco refused to probe this case as chair of the House committee on energy.

The Speaker also accused his rival of taking advantage of the ABS-CBN franchise renewal issue and the Department of Budget and Management withholding the release of P80-billion worth of funds realigned by lawmakers in the 2020 budget in order to convince House members.

Velasco, however, already denied the supposed coup plot. He also said he had no plans of “reneging” on their term-sharing deal.

The two rivals earlier agreed that Cayetano would be Speaker for the first 15 months of the 18th Congress, while Velasco would lead the House in the next 21 months

House insiders told Rappler that Cayetano and his allies are now "maneuvering" to use Velasco's alleged foiled coup attempt to scrap their term-sharing agreement. (READ: Is there a House coup or is Cayetano just out to scrap term-sharing with Velasco?)

PDP-Laban 'will not undermine' Cayetano

Pimentel once again said PDP-Laban has nothing to do with the alleged coup plot against the Speaker, whom he said is still backed by the ruling party.



“PDP-Laban has no knowledge of any moves to unseat the Speaker. And if ever there is a plan, PDP-Laban will not take part nor participate in any move to undermine the leadership of Speaker Cayetano,” said the Surigao del Sur 2nd District congressman.

Cayetano himself already said PDP-Laban has “nothing to do” with the supposed coup plot.

Yet on the same day, the Speaker removed PDP-Laban member and Oriental Mindoro 1st District Representative Salvador Leachon as chair of the House contingent to the House of Representatives Electoral Tribunal.

Days before his ouster, Leachon waged a heated word war with loyal Cayetano lieutenant and Deputy Speaker Luis Raymund Villafuerte over the alleged coup plot. – Rappler.com