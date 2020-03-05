PAMPANGA, Philippines – A hot pursuit operation from the City of San Fernando to a nearby town before dawn Tuesday, March 3, resulted to the killing of 3 robbery suspects – a rogue policeman and his two cohorts.

A spot report obtained by Rappler on Thursday, March 5, identified the slain suspects as Wilson Castro Regala, 44, a police corporal and resident of Floridablanca, Pampanga; Edgardo Caliuag Jr, of Lower Bicutan in Taguig City; and Segundino Ellazo, 47, also of Lower Bicutan, Taguig City.

The 3 men, who were on board a black Hyundai Accent car bearing plate No. AAW 9065, allegedly robbed a man in front of his residence in the City of San Fernando. The victim, who requested anonymity from the police, just came home from a cokpit arena when he was robbed at gunpoint.

Immediately after the suspects took the victim's sling bag, which contained P10,000, they headed towards Sto. Tomas town. The victim immediately reported the incident to the police and described the victims and their vehicle.

Pursuing police, led by Lieutenant Colonel Paul Gamido, were able to catch up with the suspects at Barangay Moras Dela Paz in Sto. Tomas town. The suspects allegedly fired at the pursuing policemen, who returned fire and killed the suspects.

Recovered from Regala were a caliber .45 Colt pistol with 7 cartridges, different identification cards and his driver's license.

From Caliuag, police recovered a caliber .45 Norinco pistol with 10 cartridges, assorted identification and other cards and a face mask.

The police seized Ellazo's driver's license and a mobile phone.

Scene of Crime Operatives investigators also found 2 caliber .45 magazines with 15 live bullets, 3 pieces of caliber .45 live bullets, P10,000 in cash, and 2 driver's licenses.

The website of the Philippine National Police said that Regala, who was formerly assigned at the Police Regional Office 3 Communications and Electronics Service in Camp Olivas here, was arrested by Tagaytay City cops for alleged carnapping in 2018.

A June 11, 2018 Facebook post by the PNP also stated the same, adding: “Upon verification, it was found out that PO2 Regala has pending cases also of carnapping at RTC Branch 80, Morong, Rizal and RTC Branch 11 in Malolos City, Bulacan.”

A source in Camp Olivas said Regala was transferred to Camp Crame after his arrest and was placed in a “frozen” status.

The Philippine Daily Inquirer reported in December 2015 that a stolen Isuzu closed van that belonged to a businessman was discovered “cannibalized” inside a warehouse in Lower Bicutan, Taguig City owned and managed by PO3 Wilson Castro Regala, who was then assigned at Camp Bagong Diwa.

The same report stated that Regala was detained by the Makati police in May 2013 for alleged car theft. He was assigned at the National Capital Regional Police Office at the time. – Rappler.com