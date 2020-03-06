MANILA, Philippines – San Juan City Mayor Francis Zamora has temporarily shut down the Muslim prayer hall in Barangay Greenhills that was frequently visited by a Filipino man who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (2019-nCov).

The prayer hall will be disinfected and sanitized, said Zamora in a statement around two hours after the Department of Health (DOH) confirmed two Filipinos caught the virus locally, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the Philippines to 5.

One of the two positive cases is a 62-year-old male who often visited the Muslim prayer hall while the other is a 48-year-old Filipino who had traveled t Japan.

“I have already instructed the San Juan City Health Office, with the support of the Department of Health, to immediately disinfect, sanitize, and close to the public temporarily the prayer room in Barangay Greenhills, which was frequented by a patient who lives in a municipality near Metro Manila whom the DOH has confirmed positive with coronavirus,” Zamora said.

The mayor said San Juan is working closely with the DOH to trace all the people with whom the COVID-19 patient had contact with in the past days.

He then advised the public to exercise all safety precautions against COVID-19, the disease caused by 2019-nCoV.

“I encourage the public to stay calm, practice proper hand washing using soap and water or alcohol, and executive proper cough etiquette. Finally, avoid going to crowded places, keeping at least a one-meter distance from other people,” said Zamora.

The 62-year-old coronavirus patient has no known travel history outside of the country, but the DOH said it was not yet recognizing him as a positive case of local transmission in the Philippines.

Prior to the two Filipino cases, the Philippines previously reported that 3 Chinese nationals tested positive for COVID-19. One died, while the other two already recovered.

Three foreigners from Taiwan, Japan, and Australia also caught the virus after traveling to the Philippines.

As of Friday, the DOH has probed a total of 678 patients for possible infection. Of that number, only 41 remain admitted in health facilities nationwide while 634 have already been discharged. – Rappler.com