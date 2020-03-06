LEGAZPI CITY, Philippines – Governor Al Francis Bichara suspended classes in all levels in Albay on Friday, March 6, as torrential rains brought by the tail end of the cold front caused flooding.

“The Albay PDRRMC hereby suspends classes in all levels for both public and private schools effective 12:00 noon today, March 6, 2020 due to effects of the Tail End of the Cold Front (TECF) which is expected to bring persistent heavy rainfall this weekend based on the weather forecast of Pagasa,” Bichara said in his directive.

Cedric Daep, Albay Public Safety and Emergency Management Office chief, immediately advised all city and municipal disaster officials to initiate measures and closely monitor areas vulnerable to landslides and flooding.

Communities in low lying areas of Legazpi City experienced knee to waist deep flooding after heavy rains on Friday morning.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration raised the heavy rainfall warning over Albay from yellow to orange at 11:40 a.m.

A yellow rainfall warning means that communities must monitor weather conditions in their areas and that flooding in low-lying areas may occur, while orange rainfall warning means communities should be alert for possible evacuation and that flooding is already expected.

Raniel Mago, weather forecaster at the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration Southern Luzon, said the yellow rainfall warning or heavy rainfall warning was raised in Albay, Catanduanes, and Northern Samar.

Mago said that from 8 am to 11 am on Friday, Pagasa-Legazpi recorded an accumulated rainfall amount of 80.6 millimeters in this city.

The 80.6 millimeters precipitation resulted to flooding in at least 20 low-lying areas in urban villages of Legazpi.

Moderate to heavy rains were being experienced in Albay as well as in Sorsogon, Camarines Sur, Camarines Norte, Masbate, Ticao and Burias Island, and Romblon.

The public and the disaster risk reduction and management offices in Bicol and Romblon were advised to take appropriate actions. – Rappler.com