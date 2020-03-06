LEGAZPI CITY, Philippines – The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) in Bicol approved a P25 per day increase in the minimum wage of private employees in the region.

The Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board also approved on Wednesday, March 4, a P1,000-pay hike for househelp or kasambahay working in chartered cities and first class municipalities of the region.

Joel Gonzales, DOLE Bicol regional director said that the previous daily minimum wage of P310 would become P335 for all establishments regardless of the number of workers starting July 1.

“Come July, the minimum wage in Bicol will be P335 per day. The P25 pesos increase was decided by the Regional Wage Board. But the board decided to give it in two tranches upon careful analysis and considerations of numerous factors raised by both the labor and the management sectors,” Gonzales said during the press briefing held at Casablanca hotel here on Friday, March 6.

The first tranche, a P10 wage increase, will be given the first week of April. The second tranche of P15 will start on July 1.

Gonzales said the board approved the round of wage increases at the conclusion of the Provincial Public Hearing-Consultation for the province of Albay.

Once implemented, the basic monthly salary of househelp in the key areas of Bicol will rise to P4,000. Domestic workers in second to sixth class municipalities will now receive a minimum P3,500 monthly compensation.

The wage board said the pay hikes cover all businesses regardless of whether the establishment has a sole worker or hundreds of employees.

“No one is exempted. In fact, our labor inspectors, are already gearing up to ensure compliance to the new wage order,” Gonzales said. – Rappler.com