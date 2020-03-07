MANILA, Philippines – Fast food restaurants in the city of Manila are now required to hire qualified senior citizens, differently-abled persons, and persons with disabilities (PWDs), as mandated by a city ordinance approved recently.

Enacted by the city council on February 3 and approved by Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso on February 27, Ordinance No. 8598 requires each fast food restaurant to provide temporary employment to “at least” two senior citizens and one PWD.

Fast food chains with several branches in Manila are required to hire for each branch.

For a maximum of 6 months, each of these hires will be required to work for at least 4 hours a day for a minimum of 4 days every week.

Their salary will be at least the minimum wage and “their employment will not be covered by the provisions and benefits provided by the Labor Code,” according to the ordinance.

“,” the ordinance says.

A technical working group will draft the implementing rules and regulations for the ordinance.

The ordinance has turned into a city policy what used to be just a special arrangement that the mayor had with Jollibee, Chowking, Mang Inasal, and Greenwich. – Rappler.com