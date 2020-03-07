MANILA, Philippines – The first batch of Filipinos evacuating from Macau is set to travel home to Manila late Saturday afternoon, March 7, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) announced.

In a statement on Saturday, the DFA said a total of 167 "stranded and distressed" Filipinos are expected to arrive at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1 via a chartered Air Macau flight that will land at 4:30 pm on Saturday,

The 167 Filipinos are composed of 137 undocumented and irregular Filipino workers, while 30 others are Overseas Workers Welfare Administration members, the DFA said.

Filipinos arriving from Macau on Saturday are among the first batch repatriated from the area amid the continued global spread of the 2019 novel coronavirus. The Philippine government had been coordinating with the Macau government for their return after travel restrictions resulted in lack of direct flights back to Manila.

Health Assistant Secretary Maria Rosario Vergeire earlier said repatriated Filipinos will not be brought to the New Clark City (NCC) in Capas, Tarlac, for quarantine upon landing since they will be subject to home-based quarantine and considered persons-under-monitoring.



The DFA gave assurances that all Filipinos coming from Macau were asymptomatic.

Despite this, the DFA said that if some displayed symptoms of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new virus, "they will be immediately brought to a medical facility for further investigation and treatment if necessary."

Filipinos repatriated from Macau will comprise the 3rd batch of Filipinos returning to the country as COVID-19 cases of continued to increase worldwide.

The DFA, along with officials from the Department of Health, repatriated on Februrary 9, 30 Filipinos from from China’s Hubei province, the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak. On February 25, a total of 445 Filipinos also returned home from the coronavirus-hit M/V Diamond Princess cruise ship from Japan.

The Philippines has recorded 5 confirmed cases of coronavirus, including the first death outside of China. Of the remaining 4, two have since recovered and left the country, while the other were being treated. One was in "very critical condition" as of early Saturday morning.

Worldwide, the COVID-19 death toll stood at over 3,400 as of Saturday, while over 101,000 people were infected across 84 countries. – Rappler.com