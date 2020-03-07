MANILA, Philippines – An employee of multinational professional services network Deloitte Philippines tested positive for the coronavirus and is being treated at a hospital, the company announced on Saturday, March 7.

In a Facebook post on March 7, Deloitte Philippines confirmed that one of its workers tested positive for COVID-19, the disease

Deloitte Philippines added, "The colleague is currently in hospital receiving treatment and further tests, and Deloitte is supporting the colleague and family in every way we can."

The announcement was apparently made without the knowledge of the Department of Health (DOH).

Following the announcement, the DOH reminded the public that any official announcement regarding COVID-19 cases in the country should only be made by the government, and that anyone with such information should immediately relay it to the DOH for proper handling.

"Only the Secretary of Health has the authority to release such details," Health Assistant Secretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said in an interview on DZMM, citing protocols observed by the government in announcing new cases.

She said that DOH officials “still need to verify” if the patient was one of the two Filipinos in the country who recently tested positive for the new coronavirus, since the information released by the company was not cleared by the DOH.

She said the DOH is “very careful with the personal information of our patients” as provided under the Data Privacy Act.

“We will check the data and the details of the patient that we have, to check if the patient came from that office,” she said in Filipino.

As of March 6, the Department of Health (DOH) said it has probed 680 patients. Out of this number:

41 - admitted to hospitals

634 - discharged from hospitals

5 - confirmed cases

– Rappler.com