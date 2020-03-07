MANILA, Philippines – Health authorities continue to ramp up efforts to detect possible cases of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines.

As of Saturday, March 7, the Department of Health (DOH) said it has probed 692 patients. Out of this number:

46 - admitted to hospitals

- admitted to hospitals 640 - discharged from hospitals

- discharged from hospitals 6 - confirmed cases

Of the 6 confirmed cases in the Philippines:

One Filipino visited Japan and returned to Manila on February 25

One Filipino has no known travel history, the country's first local transmission

One Filipino is the wife of the patient mentioned above

One died due to severe pneumonia because of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new virus

Two have since recovered

President Rodrigo Duterte has agreed to declare a State of Public Health Emergency in the Philippines due to the confirmation of a local transmission of the virus, upon the request of Health Secretary Francisco Duque III.

Below is the latest breakdown of patients under investigation per region. All numbers are from the DOH's nCoV tracker.

REGION NUMBER OF PEOPLE PROBED Ilocos Region 15 Cagayan Valley 40 Cordillera Administrative Region 29 Central Luzon 97 Metro Manila 227 Calabarzon 82 Mimaropa 15 Bicol 15 Western Visayas 41 Central Visayas 63 Eastern Visayas 18 Northern Mindanao 19 Caraga 3 Davao Region 24 Soccsksargen 4 Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao 1

Since the outbreak began, at least 88 Filipinos outside the Philippines have contracted the virus. These include 80 from a cruise ship docked in Japan, 3 in Singapore, 3 in Hong Kong, and 2 in the United Arab Emirates.

But 40 from the cruise ship, one in Singapore, and two in Hong Kong have since recovered, leaving 45 still infected as of Friday.

The World Health Organization raised its global risk assessment of the virus to the maximum level. It earlier declared the outbreak an international emergency.

The global death toll has reached 3,483, with 3,070 of the fatalities in China. The number of cases worldwide has risen to 101,828, with 80,813 of the infections in China. The virus has spread to more than 87 countries. – with reports from Agence France-Presse/Rappler.com