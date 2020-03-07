MANILA, Philippines – The office building where Deloitte Philippines operates was closed to be disinfected on Saturday, March 6, after an employee of the latter tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Neo Property Management said that Six/NEO, located in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig, was disinfected at 7 pm on Saturday to prevent the spread of the virus. Elevators and lobbies of other Neo buildings were also sanitized.

“All tenants have been advised to review their staff’s travel history and plans, and to monitor the health of those who recently returned from overseas,” Neo Property Management said.

Six/NEO would be open after 6 am on Monday, March 9.

Deloitte Philippines confirmed on Saturday that one of its employees tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. (LIST: Where to get official, reliable info on novel coronavirus)

The employee is being treated at a hospital.

As of Saturday afternoon, there are 6 cases of COVID-19 in the Philippines. – Rappler.com