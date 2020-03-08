Please refresh this page for updates.

MANILA, Philippines – Some local government units have suspended classes on certain days of March 2020 due to the threat of the novel coronavirus.

Measures will be undertaken to prevent the spread of the virus, including disinfecting campuses.

Metro Manila

Navotas City - all levels (public and private) on Monday, March 9

San Juan City - all levels (public and private) on Monday, March 9

Rizal

Cainta - all levels (public and private) from Saturday, March 7, until Tuesday, March 10

Taytay - all levels (public and private) on Monday, March 9

There have been 6 confirmed cases of the virus in the Philippines. The first 3 were Chinese tourists, while the latest 3 cases are Filipinos.

One of the Chinese tourists died, the first death from the virus outside China. The two other Chinese recovered.

One of the Filipinos visited Japan. Another Filipino patient has no known travel history – the Philippines' first local transmission – while the third patient is his wife. – Rappler.com