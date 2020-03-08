MANILA, Philippines – Greenhills Center Management announced on Sunday, March 8, that it would be continuously disinfecting Greenhills mall, after health officials recorded additional cases of the 2019 novel coronavirus, including the first case of local transmission in the Philippines.

In a statement, the Greenhills Center Management assured the public the mall's premises were sanitized in coordination with professional sanitiation experts and in keeping with standards of health authorities.

The Philippines has so far recorded 6 cases of coronavirus, including the first death outside China. Of the remaining 5, one is a man who traveled to Japan, while another two were a 62-year-old man and his wife, who tested positive for the virus despite having no history of travel. The others were Chinese tourists who have recovered and left the Philippines

The 62-year-old patient, who was in "very critical condition" as of Saturday, March 7, often visited a Muslim prayer room in Barangay Greenhills, San Juan City. Mayor Francis Zamora earlier ordered the prayer hall temporarily shut down to disinfect it.

The 62-year-old man is considered the first case of local transmission in the Philippines.

Other measures taken: Aside from this, Greenhills Center Management advised the public that it will be observing temperature checks at the mall. Hand sanitizers and soaps will also be provided in mall entrances and restrooms.

There will also be a health desk manned by medical personnel who were briefed by the Department of Health (DOH). The health desk can be found at the mall's Connecticut parking building and will be available to all shoppers, tenants, and employees in need of medical assistance.

Greenhills Center Management gave assurances it was closely coordinating with DOH and the San Juan City government to take appropriate measures when necessary.

"Rest assured that the health of our shoppers, tenants, employees, and the public remains as our top priority," Greenhills Center Management said. – with reports from Sofia Tomacruz/Rappler.com