DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – The Philippine embassy and consulate in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Sunday, March 8, started implementing precautionary measures against the novel coronavirus.

It has asked clients to go through thermal screening prior to entry and to use the provided hand sanitizers while in the premises.

"Those with body temperature higher than 37 [degrees] Celsius will be requested to return...at a later date. They will also be advised to consult with a physician," the advisory read.

"All clients will be requested to apply hand sanitizers provided at the reception area before proceeding to the...transaction areas or counters. Hand sanitizers are also available for their use at the service windows or counters."

Those who have been allowed entry into the premises but are showing symptoms like coughing or sneezing will be asked to wear a face mask.

Authorities added that only those with official transactions will be allowed entry.

There are 45 coronavirus cases in the UAE, two of them Filipinos, according to the Ministry of Health and Prevention. – Rappler.com