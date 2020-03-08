MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Health (DOH) confirmed 4 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the country on Sunday, March 8.

This brings to 10 the Philippines' total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

The new cases, all admitted in private hospitals, are the following:

A 38-year-old Taiwanese male with no known history of foreign travel, but was in contact with another Taiwanese who visited the Philippines and tested positive in Taiwan. His symptoms started on March 3.

A 32-year-old Filipino male with a history of travel to Japan within the past 14 days. His symptoms started on March 5.

An 86-year-old American male with preexisting hypertension and history of travel to the United States and South Korea. His symptoms started on March 1.

A 57-year-old Filipino male with no known history of foreign travel, but was reportedly in contact with a confirmed case.

In a statement, the DOH said the patients were tested on Saturday, March 7, but results were only released Sunday.

The DOH said it is now investigating all the cases and gathering information from their hospitals, while coordinating with concerned local government units for "infection prevention and control measures."

Out of the 10 confirmed cases in the Philippines, 7 are confined, 2 have recovered, while 1 died. The fatality was a Chinese tourist.

President Rodrigo Duterte agreed to declare a state of public health emergency in the Philippines due to the confirmation of local transmission of the virus, upon the request of Health Secretary Francisco Duque III.

Duque urged the public, especially those who will be contacted by the DOH's surveillance teams, to fully cooperate.

Those with fever or respiratory symptoms and travel history are advised to call (02)8-651-7800 local 1149-1150.

"I call on the public to continue to be vigilant and practice personal preventive measures such as proper hand hygiene, social distancing, and cough etiquette," Duque said, adding that mass gatherings and crowded places should be avoided.

"Only through concerted effort at the community level will we be able to succeed against the threat of the disease." – Rappler.com