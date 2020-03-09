MANILA, Philippines – A cop assigned under the office of Philippine National Police (PNP) chief General Archie Gamboa was shot dead on Monday, March 9, in Makati City.

According to the police report, Major Jeffrey Dalson was killed at around 7 am on Monday while he was in his parked Ford Everest in front of a building along JP Rizal extension corner 29th Avenue in Barangay East Rembo.

He was killed on the spot.

According to one witness, Dalson was killed by motorcycle-riding suspects, with the gunman taking the back seat, alighting the motorcycle before shooting Dalson and fleeing.

In a press briefing later Monday morning, PNP chief General Archie Gamboa promised a probe on the killing. Gamboa did not immediately recognize Dalson and his position in his office. – Rappler.com