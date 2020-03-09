MANILA, Philippines – After one tweet too many, Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr was locked out of his official Twitter account on Monday, March 9, as the social media platform said the Philippine official violated its rules.



Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (BAYAN) Secretary General Renato Reyes confirmed this with Rappler, saying the group flagged Locsin’s account over a tweet which contained violent remarks that suggested Bayan members be “shot.”



Reyes was referring to Locsin’s tweet posted on Thursday, March 5, where he tagged members of the group as “communists.”



“These are fucking communists. You shoot them. You don’t listen to them,” Locsin said, as he commented on a news piece where Bayan stated its position on the termination of the Philippines-United States Visiting Forces Agreement.

As of Monday, the tweet was no longer available.



Reyes told Rappler Bayan reported Locsin’s tweet as the group “had to take action” against the harmful remarks.



“We welcome this action by Twitter. For so long, Locsin thought he could get away with anything. But when he threatens harm on activists who are merely expressing their views, we will have to draw the line and fight back,” Reyes said in a Facebook post sharing the development.

Teddyboy Locsin, DFA secretary, has his Twitter account locked for this offensive and threatening tweet accusing Bayan as communists that deserve to be shot. Will not share his abusive tweet here. It is enough that we fight back against those who wish to silence dissent. pic.twitter.com/MgMIGl6ujv — Renato Reyes, Jr. (@natoreyes) March 9, 2020