CEBU CITY, Philippines – At least 20 buses will be launched on March 15 for the interim bus system, the precursor to the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) System.

Cebu City Mayor Edgar Labella met with Gov. Gwen Garcia and Talisay City Mayor Samsam Gullas on Friday, March 6 to finalize the initial routes and stops. (READ: Bus rapid transit system to push through in Cebu, Quezon Avenue)

According to the Cebu City Public Information Office, the route will start from the South Road Properties and end at the Fuente Osmeña circle with 15 stops along the way. They clarified, however, that this is not yet the BRT, which will have a dedicated lane for the buses.



This means that under the interim bus system, the buses will be sharing the lane with private cars and other public utility vehicles.



The same routes where the interim buses will stop will be the same routes to be used by the BRT buses when they begin to operate in December 2021.

The BRT is part of an intermodal transportation system planned for Cebu City.

A monorail and jeepney feeders will be part of this system. The monorail project has already been submitted to the National Economic and Development Authority’s (NEDA) Investment Coordination Committee (ICC) in January.

In October last year, the Cebu provincial board declared a traffic crisis in Metro Cebu due to the worsening gridlock in the province.

The Bus Rapid Transit System was first proposed during the administration of former Mayor Tomas Osmeña. After initially campaigning against the project, Labella is now supporting it after adjustments in the bus stations' locations were made. – Rappler.com