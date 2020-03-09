SUBIC BAY FREEPORT — The Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) has started disinfecting facilities and buildings frequented by the public following President Rodrigo Duterte's declaration of a state of public health emergency amid the rise in novel coronavirus cases in the Philippines, including the country's first case of local transmission.

(READ: Duterte declares state of public health emergency amid rise in coronavirus cases)

SBMA Chairman and Administrator Wilma T. Eisma said that the disinfection protocol will be carried out by the SBMA Public Health and Safety Department initially in all SBMA offices and public areas using agents prescribed by the Department of Health (DOH).

“We will be disinfecting SBMA offices, especially the areas and surfaces most often touched by people who do business in our offices. But we also encourage business locators and other Subic stakeholders to do the same,” Eisma said.

“I call on all Subic stakeholders to support this measure because we all need to observe cleanliness and practice proper hygiene in face of heightened coronavirus threat in the country. We need to protect ourselves and keep the Subic community safe,” Eisma added.

On Saturday, Health Secretary Francisco Duque said that the COVID-19 alert system has been raised to Code Red sublevel 1 "in anticipation of possible sustained community transmission," after the Department of Health (DOH) confirmed the first case of local transmission in the country.



The DOH said over the weekend that the Philippines has 10 confirmed cases.

Worldwide, the death toll from the coronavirus stood at 3,803, while over 109,000 were infected across 104 countries as of Monday morning.

Meanwhile, Eisma reminded the public that other health safety protocols announced by the SBMA previously will remain in force in the Subic Bay Freeport.

These include the ban on entry of people, ships and aircraft coming from virus-hit countries, as well as voluntary quarantine of those who recently travelled abroad and thermal scanning at Subic Bay Freeport gates for foreign visitors. – Rappler.com