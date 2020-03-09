MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines now has a total of 20 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, after the Department of Health (DOH) reported 10 additional patients who tested positive on Monday, March 9.

This was announced by DOH Assistant Secretary Maria Rosario Vergeire in a press conference on Monday, less than a day after the health department confirmed 4 patients across 4 cities in Metro Manila caught COVID-2019, the disease caused by the virus.

“The Department of Health reported 10 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19, on top of the 4 new cases announced yesterday, March 8, 2020. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 20,” Vergeire said.

She said samples were taken from the 10 new cases between Friday, March 6, to Sunday, March 8, and the results were released only on Monday. The Research Institute for Tropical Medicine, the DOH’s research arm, is the Philippines' sole laboratory accredited by the WHO that can test novel coronavirus samples.

Vergeire said the huge jump in the positive cases was supposedly due to the “heightened surveillance” efforts of the DOH. The government is now coordinating with local government units to trace all individuals with whom the 10 patients have made contact.

She said several of the new cases had histories of travel to foreign countries with recorded cases of COVID-19. But she could not give more details about the whereabouts of the 10 new cases, saying the DOH only received the confirmation around midday Monday.

Still, Vergeire promised the DOH would disclose details, such as the exact places of residences and the hospitals where the patients are admitted, once they have gathered all the necessary information.

“Ibibigay namin kung nasaan silang ospital [and] with regard to their residence, kasi kakakuha pa lang namin ng impormasyon. Pero mamaya po makukuha namin ‘yan completely,” Vergeire said.

(We will provide the information on which hospital they’re currently admitted to and with regard to their residence later, because we just received this information. But we will be able to complete the information later.)

The DOH has been drawing flak for being too slow in disclosing important information about the patients who tested positive in the country, with local government units and even companies where the positive cases have been employed announcing ahead of the government.

DOH said it will only test patients already showing respiratory symptoms and who have either traveled to countries with recorded cases, or who have been exposed to those who tested positive for the virus.

“DOH urges all individuals who will be [contacted] by surveillance teams to fully cooperate in the investigation and contact-tracing activities. Individuals with history of known exposure to a positive patient and/or history of travel to areas with local transmission, with mild symptoms such as fever, dry cough, fatigue, productive phlegm, sore throat, [and] headache are advised to self-isolate and be home quarantined for 14 days,” Vergeire said.

Vergeire said patients presenting “severe and critical symptoms” are the ones who need to be immediately admitted to a health facility. – Rappler.com