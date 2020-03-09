MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Health (DOH) on Monday, March 9, said that isolation hospitals in the Philippines have enough bed capacities for cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

“Actually, pinagplanuhan at pinaghanda [natin] ating mga ospital, especially our government hospitals, for these isolation rooms in case that surge capacity ang ating ipapatupad, where 'yung kanilang original bed capacity ay ma-e-exceed nung ating sitwasyon ngayon. So meron ho tao sa ngayon existing. It is enough,” DOH Assistant Secretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said.

(Actually, we have planned this out and we made sure that our hospitals, especially our government hospitals, have prepared isolation rooms in case we need to implement the surge capacity, where their original bed capacities exceed the needs for the current situation. We have existing [resources]. They are enough.)

Vergiere said the DOH was now changing its quarantine strategy for persons under investigation (PUI). According to her, the DOH was “transitioning to having home quarantine for individuals” with mild cases so hospitals would not be packed with patients.

“So sa ngayon, 'yon pong ating nakikita na mga tao na mag-e-exhibit ng sintomas, may history of known exposure or history of travel to [countries] with local transmission, ay ina-advise natin ng home quarantine kung mild lang naman po ang sintomas,” said Vergeire.

(As of now, for those individuals who exhibit symptoms, and have history of known exposure or history of travel to other countries with local transmission, we advise them to do home quarantine if they experience only mild symptoms.)

Vergeire said the quarantine facilities like the one at the New Clark City would not be utilized as much as before now that the DOH’s strategy would start focusing on “early detection, isolation, and management of cases because of our high alert level this time.”

However, if the case is severe, that will be the time the patient will be brought to a referral hospital, said Vergeire.

On Monday, the DOH confirmed 10 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 20. This was less than a day after the health department announced 4 new confirmed cases of the disease across 4 cities in Metro Manila late Sunday night, March 8.

In a press conference last week, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said that the DOH budget of P530 million to help contain the spread of virus would be enough for now while waiting for Congress' approval of the department's proposed P2-billion supplemental budget.

Duque also said the Philippine government was working to have 4 more laboratories across the country accredited by the World Health Organization (WHO) as official testing centers for the coronavirus.

The Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM) – the health department's research arm – is the Philippines' sole laboratory accredited by the WHO that can test novel coronavirus samples. – Rappler.com