MANILA, Philippines – The first Filipino coronavirus patient in Hong Kong has recovered and was discharged from the hospital, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) announced on Tuesday, March 10.

The DFA confirmed the Filipino, identified as Hong Kong’s 61st case, left the hospital on Friday, March 6, some two weeks after she tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease called COVID-19.

The Filipino, who remains anonymous, is a 32-year-old domestic worker who contracted the virus after taking care of her employer, a 67-year-old woman who tested positive for virus.

As for the other 3 Filipinos in Hong Kong infected with the virus, DFA said all patients were still confined in the hospital.

Like the first coronavirus case, other Filipinos contracted the disease from their employers.

The DFA gave assurances the Philippine consulate was closely monitoring affected Filipinos and would provide assistance as needed.

At least 91 Filipinos outside the Philippines have contracted the virus since the outbreak began. This included the 4 cases in Hong Kong, 80 from a cruise ship docked in Japan, 3 in Singapore, 2 in the United Arab Emirates, and 2 in Lebanon.

As of Tuesday, the Philippines has recorded 24 confirmed cases of coronavirus. The confirmed cases included two patients who were in “very critical condition” and the first death outside China – a Chinese tourist from Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak.

Worldwide, the death toll has exceeded 3,800, while more than 111,000 people have been infected in over 100 countries. – Rappler.com