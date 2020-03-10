MANILA, Philippines – With transportation options usually bursting at the seams, how can commuters evade the coronavirus with the prescribed “social distancing”?

According to Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Eduardo Año, they must at least wear face masks and use hand sanitizers.

“We really need preventive measures: to wear face masks, and to have hand sanitizers in place in entance and exits,” Año said in an interview with reporters on Tuesday, March 10, after a meeting with Metro Manila mayors convened as the Metro Manila Council.

Año said mayors would have to agree on how these would be implemented. He added that, if these measures will not suffice, local government units should resort to “special precautionary measures.” He did not elaborate.

On Tuesday morning, Año ordered Metro Manila local officials and cops to bar students from staying in public spaces. The night before, President Rodrigo Duterte ordered the suspension of classes in Metro Manila in all levels, both in public and private schools from March 10 to 14.

The virus has infected at least 24 people in the Philippines, and has placed hundreds more under investigation. The confirmed cases include one death – a Chinese tourist who came from Wuhan in China, the epicenter of the outbreak – the first fatality to be recorded outside of China.

Worldwide, the death toll has exceeded 3,800, while more than 109,000 people have been infected in over 100 countries. – Rappler.com