MANILA, Philippines – Governor Jonvic Remulla confirmed on Tuesday, March 10, the first positive case of COVID-19 in Cavite.

In a Facebook post, the Cavite governor said the first case is a man from Imus. He was a returning seaman in the country who passed through Narita Airport in Japan. He is currently admitted at the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM).

It wasn't clear if the first confirmed case was part of the 24 confirmed positive cases in the country as of Monday. (READ: Duterte announces 4 more novel coronavirus cases in PH)

Remulla also said that the province is probing a second case for possible infection.

The second person under investigation (PUI) is a woman confined at a private hospital in Imus. She arrived in the country from South Korea. Her specimen was submitted to the RITM on Monday, March 9, and the test results are expected to be released Tuesday afternoon.

Remulla also urged local government units (LGUs) to be transparent in disclosing information about cases of COVID-19 in their locality.

"Cloaking information is a greater disservice to the people. The people have the right to be informed," Remulla said.

As of Monday, the Department of Health said that it has probed 706 for possible cases of infection. – Rappler.com